Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,112 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLD. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.87. The company had a trading volume of 75,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,002. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.74. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $132.96.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

