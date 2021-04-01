Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $233,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 297,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 38,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

