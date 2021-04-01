Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $1.07 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,226 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.09. 60,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

