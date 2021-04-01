Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 21,609 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000. McKesson makes up 3.6% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 734.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

MCK traded down $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $192.30. 8,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,943. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $121.15 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.