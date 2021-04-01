Robinson Value Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. Dominion Energy makes up 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.21. 32,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,798.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

