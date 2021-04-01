ROAD (ROAD) Achieves Market Cap of $421,718.54

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, ROAD has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $421,718.54 and $292,631.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00064360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.11 or 0.00391014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.65 or 0.00814899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00090512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00048275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00029010 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

