Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Purchases 6,467 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $19,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,729,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,779,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 119,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,693. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $53.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43.

