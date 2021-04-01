Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after purchasing an additional 581,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 228,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,989. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

