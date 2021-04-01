Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.37. 8,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,777. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $104.82 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.61.

