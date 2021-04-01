Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $47.89

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.89, but opened at $49.64. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 54,211 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIOT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.78 and a beta of 4.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth about $6,920,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.