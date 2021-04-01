Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%.

Riot Blockchain stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 709,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,173,424. Riot Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.77 and a beta of 4.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIOT. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

