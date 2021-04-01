Richard Woodman Purchases 2,579 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,579 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

LON PAG opened at GBX 457.60 ($5.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 504.50 ($6.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 455.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

