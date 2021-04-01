Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,068 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of CalAmp worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CalAmp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

CalAmp stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $380.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.