Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,969 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

ARCT stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

