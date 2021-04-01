Rhumbline Advisers Has $968,000 Stock Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,502,608 over the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GTHX opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

