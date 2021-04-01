Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,815 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Camping World were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Camping World by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 179.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $44.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other Camping World news, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,059,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,692,126 shares of company stock valued at $65,844,130. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

