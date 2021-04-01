Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 353.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 206,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 64.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 99,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $25.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

