Reviewing Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Arena and Freedom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Freedom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -468.92% N/A -481.16% Freedom 29.82% 36.38% 6.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Arena and Freedom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $480,000.00 18.43 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Freedom $121.90 million 25.58 $24.84 million N/A N/A

Freedom has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Risk and Volatility

Global Arena has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freedom beats Global Arena on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Arena Company Profile

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company is based in New York, New York.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

