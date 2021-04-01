Reviewing G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and Spero Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$122.45 million ($3.27) -7.36 Spero Therapeutics $18.15 million 23.93 -$60.92 million ($3.35) -4.39

Spero Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than G1 Therapeutics. G1 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and Spero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics N/A -49.35% -41.53% Spero Therapeutics -768.15% -93.43% -72.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for G1 Therapeutics and Spero Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Spero Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 104.35%. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 122.49%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than G1 Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats Spero Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative to evaluate trilaciclib for neoadjuvant treatment of locally advanced breast cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; license agreement with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; collaboration agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.