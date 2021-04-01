Revain (REV) One Day Volume Tops $4.52 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Revain has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $4.52 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Revain Token Profile

REV is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

