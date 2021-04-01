Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.73. 166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,965. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $68.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

