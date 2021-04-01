Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in DraftKings by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.30. 210,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,904,883. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

