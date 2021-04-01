Retirement Group LLC Buys Shares of 37,894 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 591.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 216,695 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of SIVR stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,590. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

