Retirement Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.62. 93,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,231. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.78 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

