Retirement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,050 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after purchasing an additional 366,443 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.83. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $248.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,371 shares of company stock worth $35,980,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

