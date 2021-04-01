Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Retail Value by 10.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Retail Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Retail Value by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 46,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Retail Value by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Retail Value by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVI opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. Retail Value Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

