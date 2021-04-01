Research Analysts Set Expectations for IBI Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBG. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.00.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$10.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$318.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.08. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

