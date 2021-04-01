Request (REQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.27 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Request has a market capitalization of $174.03 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00051900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.15 or 0.00642666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00068273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026342 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

