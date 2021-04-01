Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,147. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.