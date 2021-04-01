Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,300 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the February 28th total of 491,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 668,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,105,000 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Replay Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,483,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Replay Acquisition by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 80,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Replay Acquisition stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.48. 240,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,023. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. Replay Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Replay Acquisition Company Profile

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

