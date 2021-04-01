Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Renren as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renren alerts:

Renren stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 51,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,835. Renren has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.