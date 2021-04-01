ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 15.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) traded up 15.3% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ReneSola traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 25,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,399,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $857.95 million, a PE ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

