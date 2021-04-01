Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $8.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.93 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

