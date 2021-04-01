Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.08 ($45.98).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €36.93 ($43.45) on Monday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a fifty day moving average of €38.49 and a 200-day moving average of €32.21.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

