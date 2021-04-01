Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Escalade were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 72,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Escalade by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Escalade by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $290.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

