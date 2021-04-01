Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Olympic Steel worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 67,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZEUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $326.16 million, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.56. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

