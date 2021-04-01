Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,900 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $58,464.00. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $45,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,637 shares of company stock worth $464,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

GBL opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.35 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Separately, Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 target price on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

GAMCO Investors Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

