Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

UTStarcom stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.