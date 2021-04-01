Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,048 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

