Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 261 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.96. 22,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,558. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

