Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $54.61. 23,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,176. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99.

