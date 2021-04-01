Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 216 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,234. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.07 and a 12 month high of $190.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.