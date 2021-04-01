Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $876,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,269,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.61. 30,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,683. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 218.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

