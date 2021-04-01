Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.40 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.58. 216,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,843,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

