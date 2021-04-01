Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 4,923.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

ALL traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $115.03. 11,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,533. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average is $103.01. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

