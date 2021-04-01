Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,210,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 92,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,221,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $35.62. 17,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,858. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

