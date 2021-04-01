Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $473.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

