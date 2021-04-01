Reef (REEF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $88.39 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $441.08 million and $88.39 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.38 or 0.00640110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00068641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026372 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

