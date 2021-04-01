RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.87

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.87 and traded as low as $6.96. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 233,442 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $339.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 152.19% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 505.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.