Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) Top Pick Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,498 ($84.90) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,234.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,026.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.23%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

